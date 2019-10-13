Watch: Virat Kohli's kiss of approval after 'Superman' Saha takes yet another brilliant catch

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Wriddhiman Saha made a gigantic leap to dismiss Theunis de Bruyn in the first session of Day 4, and skipper Virat Kohli was mightily impressed!

Wriddhiman Saha continued to exhibit a brilliant display of wicketkeeping on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa. After India enforced a follow-on on South Africa, it was the pacers again, who struck the initial blows on the visiting side.

And once again, Saha was in top form behind the wickets as he took a brilliant catch off Umesh Yadav to end Theunis de Bruyn's innings. The wicketkeeper dived onto his left and took an incredible one-handed catch.

Following the wicket, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was left so impressed with Saha that he planted a kiss on the wicketkeeper's head!

Earlier, Saha, rated as one of the best stumpers in the world, dismissed the same batsman off the same bowler in the first innings as well. He flew to his right to grab the ball with both hands right in front of first slip off Umesh's bowling to dismiss de Bruyn as the tourists slumped to 53/5 on Day 3.

The Proteas were eventually bowled out for 275.

"Be strong. Be you," Saha wrote on his Twitter handle with the video of his catch that drew many plaudits.

Saha took another catch during the innings to remove Temba Bavuma off Mohammed Shami.

Skipper Virat Kohli had hailed Saha as the best wicketkeeper in the world recently and the Bengal cricketer justified the faith put on him.

Saha, who will turn 35 later this month, has a total of 77 catches and 10 stumpings to his name in 33 Tests.India lead the three-match Test series 1-0.

(With inputs from IANS)