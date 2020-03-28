Watch: Virat Kohli gets a stylish haircut from Anushka Sharma in quarantine

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Indian captain Virat Kohli enjoyed a hairstyling session from wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have been sharing pictures and videos to engage with fans during lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma shared a video where she is seen giving Virat a haircut with kitchen scissors.

Watch:

Earlier, the duo also shared awareness videos, urging people to stay inside their homes during the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Virat, on his official Instagram profile, wrote, "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay Healthy."

The captain said, "We know we're all going through a very difficult time. We're staying home for our safety, and everyone else's as well. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else as well."

The sports action has come to a standstill following the deadly outbreak. Indian team's last international action was against New Zealand earlier this month, with the ODI series against South Africa being called off mid-way due to the disease.

The first ODI of the series was abandoned due to rain.