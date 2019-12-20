Watch: Virat Kohli dresses as Santa to gift pre-Christmas presents to children of shelter home

Image Source : TWITTER - STAR SPORTS Virat Kohli dressed as Santa

Indian skipper Virat Kohli recently, dressed up as Santa Claus and surprised few children at a shelter home with pre-Christmas gifts. The video was shared by Star Sports on Friday on their Facebook page with the caption, "Watch Virat Kohli dress up as Santa (emoji) and bring a little Christmas cheer to the kids who cheer our sportspersons on, all year long!"

Kohli is seen watching a video of the kids as they share their Christmas wishlist and their favourite sportsperson. Kohli then decides to dress as Santa Claus and pays a visit to the shelter home where these kids are seen singing carols. Kohli then distributes the gifts as per the wishlist before revealing his true identity.

Watch the video here...

Kohli is presently in Cuttack for the third and final ODI series between India and West Indies.

Team India managed to level the series with an emphatic 107-run win against West Indies in the second ODI at Vishakhapatnam after the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope handed the visitors a 1-0 lead. With the win in the second match, India also managed to avoid a record fifth consecutive ODI defeat at home.

India will now be aiming to extend their unbeaten win against West Indies to ten consecutive bilateral series win.