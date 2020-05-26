Watch: Virat Kohli attempts 180 degree landing as indoor workout sessions continue

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Indian captain on Tuesday shared another video from his workout session, in which he can be seen attempting 180 degree landing.

Team India captain Virat Kohli has been posting multiple workout videos over the past few days. On Tuesday, he shared another video from his training routine in which he could be seen attempting 180 degree landings.

With cricket action coming to a halt, Virat, like many other cricketers, is significantly active on his social media profiles.

"My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise," said Kohli in his tweet along with the video.

My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise 👌 pic.twitter.com/HmtR05OlNW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 26, 2020

With no cricket being played due to the coronavirus pandemic, former and current players are keeping themselves busy by engaging with each other and fans on social media.

Earlier, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a video on Instagram where he could be seen doing a routine, using dumbbells, and his post read: "Exercise must."

Kohli took note of Harbhajan's short clip and wrote a hilarious comment, leaving fans in splits. He wrote: "Well done Paaji. Building kaamp rahi hai magar thodi thodi (the building is shaking a bit)."

In normal circumstances, both Harbhajan and Kohli would have been currently playing for their respective teams in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but the tournament has been postponed by the BCCI in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

Kohli, in particular, has been very active on social media as recently, he was seen mimicking a dinosaur in a hilarious video shared by wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

In the video, Kohli was seen walking around the house like a dinosaur and creating sounds like one too. Anushka shared the video for her followers on Instagram and her post read: "I spotted.... a dinosaur on the loooose."

