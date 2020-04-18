Watch: Team India's current and former players come together to make 'Team Mask Force'

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI The video, which features India's current and former star players, was shared by BCCI on Saturday.

The cricketing action has come to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus around the globe. In India, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is suspended till further notice following the extension of nation-wide lockdown till May 3.

The cricketers are taking it to social media to interact with fans and fellow players, and also raising awareness on exercising caution against the deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the BCCI posted a video featuring India's current and former cricketers, who talk about the need to wear masks and follow the government directives to stay safe.

The video features Indian captain Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Mithali Raj, women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote: #TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia's @SetuAarogya mobile application @PMOIndia @narendramodi."

Watch:

Earlier, the BCCI contributed Rs 51 crore to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund as the government fights against the coronavirus outbreak.

"BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, honourary Secretary Jay Shah and Office Bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the affiliated state associations on Saturday announced a donation of Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister''s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to contribute towards strengthening the nation''s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect Indian citizens," a BCCI statement read.

(With inputs from IANS)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage