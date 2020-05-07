WATCH: Steve Smith 'shares some hints and tips on batting' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Steve Smith

Australian cricketer Steve Smith on Thursday shared a few batting tips fro all the budding cricketers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a three-minute long-video on his Instagram account, Smith talked about the two types of bat swings that batsmen have and the sort of footwork and body posture that accompanies that two swings.

"Batting tips. I’ve had lots of people asking me to share some hints and tips on batting. This video is on what I like to call the first authentic swing. I’ll share the second authentic swing in a few days time. Let me what else you would like to see," he captioned the video.

Smith started off with the first swing which involved the top hand and is for hitting the ball down the ground, while the other requires the bottom hand which enables the batter to "smack the ball". He also talked about the importance of footwork the goes along with the two bat swings that most professional players "neglect to bring their foot to around that straight line to enable the bat to come through".

Smith, who is now the No.1 Test batsman in the world, promised fans to come back with a second video a few days later.

