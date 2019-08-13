Watch 'spin twins' Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal's fun day out at the beach

Image Source : BCCI/SCREENGRAB Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav

Ahead of the 3rd ODI, Team India players had quite an enjoyable day out at the Port of Spain in Trinidad. Taking time off ahead of the penultimate clash on August 14, spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were spotted practicing at the Maracas beach, but in a rather amusing and enjoyable way on Tuesday.

The BCCI uploaded a video on Twitter, where the spinners were seen enjoying themselves along with former cricketer Mohammad Kaif. Here's what the BCCI wrote,'Spin twins’ day out at Maracas beach'.

Earlier, a host of Indian cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini spent quality time off the field with West Indies' explosive batsman, Kieron Pollard.

Dhawan posted a series of pictures and videos of them having fun with the Windies star. Kieron Pollard is friends with a majority of Indian cricketers, thanks to his association with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shreyas Iyer posted the picture with Dhawan and Pollard on his official Instagram profile.

After a convincing show in the second ODI, Virat Kohli and boys will look to seal the deal in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday. With the opening game washed out, the Indians have taken a 1-0 lead and the last game of the series will decide if India will lift the ODI trophy as well after a clinical show in the T20I series.

Interestingly, this could be the last time that the legendary Chris Gayle takes the field and the West Indies outfit would look to give him a grand send-off. Speaking during the 2019 World Cup, Gayle had said that the ODI series and the Test series that followed would be his last. But the Windies selectors kept emotions aside and decided to ignore him for the Tests. So, the third ODI could be the last time that the opener is seen in Windies colours.