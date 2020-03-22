WATCH: 'Speechless' Virender Sehwag shares video of ragpicker saluting coronavirus warriors

Image Source : TWITTER Virender Sehwag shares video of ragpicker saluting coronavirus warriors

The whole of India became one on Sunday evening in saluting the essential services providers who are engaged in the fight against the novel coronavirus as citizens across the country clapped for them or shared messages and videos of gratitude on social media sites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had urged the nation to observe 'Janta Curfew' and express gratitude towards the health-care workers and other basic service providers, and his appeal received an overwhelming response from the citizens on Sunday evening.

And amid the thousands of videos that circulated on Twitter and Instagram, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared the video of a ragpicker who stopped while working to clap and salute the essential services providers engaged in the fight against COVID-19.

"Wow! Speechless #JantaCurfew. May our unity help us go through this difficult time with ease and may the #COVID2019 go away for good very soon," he captioned the video.

Sehwag too showed his gratitude as he took to twitter write, "A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tirelessly. May this pass soon and may there be peace, peace and peace. Om Shanti Shantih."