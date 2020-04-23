Watch: Shikhar Dhawan plays 'Quarantine Premier League' with son Zoravar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIKHAR DHAWAN Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan played indoor cricket with son Zoravar, as he posted a video which also includes background commentary and crowd noises.

The cricketing action has come to a halt due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and players are taking it to social media to share videos and interact with fellow cricketers and fans. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, too, has been significantly active on social media.

Dhawan is making sure he remains in touch with the game by playing cricket indoors with his family. He recently shared a video on Instagram where he is seen playing cricket with his son Zoravar.

In the video, Zoravar can be seen bowling to Dhawan as the Indian opener attempts to defend the ball on the off-side. The video also includes background sounds of commentary and crowd noise.

The Indian opener captioned the video, "Quarantine Premier League ka sabse gripping moment Dhawan vs Dhawan (The most gripping moment of the Quarantine Premier League, Dhawan vs Dhawan).

Watch:

Last week, Dhawan had shared a video of him dancing with his son on a popular Bollywood song "Daddy Cool".

"Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one," the left-handed opener had captioned the video on Instagram.

With the nation-wide lockdown in place due to COVID-19 pandemic, Dhawan has been keeping himself busy with all kinds of different activities at home. He has been sharing all kinds of videos like that of washing clothes to playing and training with his kids to dancing with his wife Ayesha.

(With inputs from IANS)

