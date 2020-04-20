WATCH: Sakshi shares video of MS Dhoni giving Ziva a bike ride inside farmhouse

Image Source : TWITTER MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva

With the whole of the sporting world put to a lockdown owing to the novel coronavirus, athletes are turning to social media to keep themselves and their fans engaged with various posts or having a Q&A session with fans. Meanwhile, some are enjoying time off with family. And former Indian captain MS Dhoni is among the latter list.

On Monday, Sakshi went live on Instagram talking about the weather in Ranchi while showing a glimpse of his farmhouse when suddenly Dhoni was spotted giving a bike ride to daughter Ziva inside the premises.

"Two kids playing here, the big kid and the small kid," Sakshi said while recording the video.

Chennai Super Kings later shared the video with the caption, "Thala Suthifying, literally!"

Earlier last month, Dhoni was spotted mowing his own lawn amid coronavirus lockdown.

Dhoni had started gearing up for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League and had even reached Chennai in March to prepare. Thousands would gather in Chepauk during his practice sessions and he had even scored a century in a warm-up game. But with the IPL 2020 getting suspended he had to return back to Ranchi as the franchise camps were closed. Earlier last week, BCCI postponed the season for the second time, this time until further notice.

