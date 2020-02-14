WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar shares video of his ‘first love’ on Valentine’s Day

Image Source : IANS File image of Sachin Tendulkar

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday celebrated Valentine's day with a video of 'first love'. Well, the former Indian cricketer shared a video of his batting practice.

He captioned the video, "My First Love!"

The practice session was from his recent visit to Melbourne for the Bushfire Bash game where he is seen hitting a couple of straight drives. Sachin was the coach of Ponting XI, the match which was played to raise funds for the bushfire victims in Australia. Ponting XI won the game by one run against Gilchrist XI.

Well, Sachin too featured with the bat during the innings break where he faced Australia women cricketers Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland for three deliveries each.

“I think I was more nervous than (Perry) because I was not sure whether I was going to see the ball or not. I told her that after last evening’s net, I did one throwdown session and I said, ‘I can see the ball but I cannot guarantee whether the ball is going to hit the bat’, at least I could see the ball and spend some time in the middle,” he said after batting for the first time since his retirement.