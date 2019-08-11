Watch | Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav play cricket in hotel corridor ahead of 2nd ODI

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RISHABH PANT Raining outside? Nothing to worry, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav took each other on in the hotel corridors!

Team India is currently in West Indies where the side is taking on the hosts in the three-match ODI series. Having whitewashed the Windies in the T20I series earlier, the Men in Blue will be aiming to repeat their dominance in the 50-over format.

The first ODI was washed out, however, and weather suggests that there are high probabilities of rain in the second ODI as well. The BCCI posted pictures of Indian players training indoors due to rain in Trinidad, which doesn't inspire much confidence ahead of the game.

Rishabh Pant, who is currently the first-choice wicketkeeper in the absence of MS Dhoni, meanwhile, posted a video of him practicing with leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the hotel corridors.

Taking to Instagram, Pant wrote, "Where ? When ? What ? Who ? .... No sorry ... I only know the “WHY” :) ???? #passion #cricketforlife."

Here's the video:

Pant had a poor start to the T20I series but scored a match-winning 65* to secure the whitewash for India against West Indies. In the first ODI, however, India kept waiting for their chance to bat as rain washed out the game, with merely 13 overs bowled in the Windies innings.