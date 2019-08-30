Watch: Ravi Shastri and co enjoy coaches' day out at Bob Marley museum in Jamaica

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Ahead of the second Test against West Indies, the team India coaches - Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar enjoyed a day-out at Bob Marley museum.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, along with his bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar, recently paid a visit to music legend and reggae star Bob Marley's Museum in Jamaica.

"When you are in Kingston, Jamaica, one place you must see -- the museum of the legend who put Jamaica on the map more than any other individual -- Bob Marley," Shastri says in a typical West Indies accent in the video put on the official Team India Instagram account on Friday.

Earlier, the India head coach had also tweeted a picture of the same visit saying "At the home, now museum, of the legend Bob Marley. No man, no cry… with coach R. Sridhar."

Coaches' day out at the Bob Marley museum in Jamaica😎😎 - by @28anand pic.twitter.com/AfBsGsFzKr — BCCI (@BCCI) August 30, 2019

Earlier, Team India registered a dominating victory over the host side in the first Test of the two-match series, as they beat West Indies by 318 runs. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah took five-wicket hauls in the first and second innings respectively to shatter the Windies hopes.

With the bat, Ajinkya Rahane shined as he scored his first century in over two years. Hanuma Vihari was also among the runs as he scored a confident 92 in the second innings to form a match-winning partnership alongside Rahane.

The side will now take on West Indies in the second ODI at Kingston in Jamaica, where Virat Kohli and his men will aim to seal the series and complete the whitewash on the hosts. With a win, India will also be at the top of the World Test Championship table on points.

(With inputs from IANS)