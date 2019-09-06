Friday, September 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
Chandrayaan 2
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Watch: Pakistan bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets hug from CPL team principal Shah Rukh Khan

Watch: Pakistan bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets hug from CPL team principal Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who is the team principal of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side Trinbago Knight Riders, hugged Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain after his impressive performance earned the side a win.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 06, 2019 22:04 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Shah Rukh Khan, who is the team principal of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side Trinbago Knight Riders, hugged Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain after his impressive performance earned the side a win.

Pakistan teenage pacer Mohammad Hasnain played a crucial role in Trinbago Knight Riders' 11-run win against St. Kitts and Nevis. Defending 153 to win, Hasnain took three important wickets as TKR bowled the side out for 141.

The side registered a 11-run victory and have earned two important points early in their campaign.

Hasnain, however, had a moment to cherish in the dressing room when he was greeted by the team principal, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

The Indian actor is currently acting as the principal of the side and was present at Port of Spain to cheer for the side.

Shah Rukh hugged Hasnain in appreciation of his efforts. Watch:

Trinbago Knight Riders are currently the defending champions of the CPL. 

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNeed to learn to kill games, says Igor Stimac after 1-2 loss to Oman Next Story  