Watch: Pakistan bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets hug from CPL team principal Shah Rukh Khan

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan, who is the team principal of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side Trinbago Knight Riders, hugged Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain after his impressive performance earned the side a win.

Pakistan teenage pacer Mohammad Hasnain played a crucial role in Trinbago Knight Riders' 11-run win against St. Kitts and Nevis. Defending 153 to win, Hasnain took three important wickets as TKR bowled the side out for 141.

The side registered a 11-run victory and have earned two important points early in their campaign.

Hasnain, however, had a moment to cherish in the dressing room when he was greeted by the team principal, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

The Indian actor is currently acting as the principal of the side and was present at Port of Spain to cheer for the side.

Shah Rukh hugged Hasnain in appreciation of his efforts. Watch:

Watch Pakistani Young fast Bowler Muhammad Hasnain Hugging Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan ❤



M. Hasnain is playing from the Team TKR owned by shahrukh Khan in CPL and took 3 wickets in his first match@iamsrk @CPL #CPL19 #SRK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/f20A8ywcoX — Bilal Khan (@khanbilal_) September 5, 2019

Trinbago Knight Riders are currently the defending champions of the CPL.