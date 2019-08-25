Watch | MS Dhoni sports brand new look in Jaipur, receiving rousing reception from fans

Image Source : TWITTER/DHONISM MS Dhoni was seen in a completely different look as he came outside the airport in Jaipur. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is in Rajasthan to attend an event.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not be playing with the Indian team, but he remains to be in the chatter - this time, for a brand new look.

The former Indian captain was spotted wearing a black bandana on his head at the Jaipur airport on Saturday.

A video and pictures of the new look MSD has again gone viral on social media.

Dhoni spotted at jaipur Airport today. 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/GGQDhn4Wsl — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) August 24, 2019

Dhoni had reached the Rajasthan capital to attend an event amid rousing reception from fans at the airport.

Security personnel had to labour hard to get Dhoni to his car as the crowd outside the airport was massive. In the video, the Ranchi lad is seen pleading with a fan to make way for him.

Dhoni is currently on a two-month break from cricket and the veteran, who holds an honorary position of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, had made himself unavailable for the ongoing India tour of West Indies to serve the Army in August