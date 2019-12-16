WATCH: MS Dhoni shares throwback video of wife Sakshi struggling to deliver a dialogue

Image Source : INSTAGRAM GRAB MS Dhoni is seen trolling his wife in that 51-second long video.

Veteran Indian cricketer and former captain MS Dhoni on Monday shared a throwback video of wife Sakshi Dhoni who is seen struggling to deliver a dialogue for an advertisement. Dhoni is seen trolling his wife in that 51-second long video.

Dhoni shared the video on his Instagram account and on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Blast from the past.when u turn the table and ask the director to deliver the dialogue specially when she keeps saying such an easy dialogue u shd do it in one take.time flies this was more than an Year back."

Meanwhile, Dhoni is still on a sabbatical from international cricket. He last played for India in World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand. It was reported that Dhoni was to retire from world cricket at the end of the tournament, having already retired from Tests at the end of 2014. However, he took a break from cricket to serve the army for 15 days which ruled him out of the entire Caribbean tour, before extending his leave to miss South Africa and Bangladesh series at home. He also missed out on the West Indies limited-overs series at home leaving fans and cricket fraternity wondering over his place in India's T20 World Cup squad.