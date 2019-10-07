Watch: MS Dhoni plays football with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM MS Dhoni, who is currently on a break from cricket, was spotted playing football in Mumbai with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently on a sabbatical from cricket. The former Indian captain last appeared for the national team in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.

After a 15-day stint with the Territorial Army in Jammu & Kashmir, Dhoni made himself unavailable for the limited-overs series against West Indies and South Africa. It has also been reported that the wicketkeeper-batsman will not play in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at home as well.

Dhoni has since been enjoying his time outside the field. After the stint with the army, Dhoni is indulging in recreational activities, and was recently spotted playing football alongside Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai.

The video was posted on Instagram:

Last month, Virat Kohli tweeted a picture with MS Dhoni from the 2016 T20 World Cup, which took the social media by storm. The post triggered speculations over his retirement, and chief-selector MSK Prasad had to clarify that the rumours were false.

The speculations over his retirement have significantly increased since the end of the 2019 World Cup. India's limited-overs opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also talked about the former Indian captain during his conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma last month.

"Dhoni has been playing for so long, I feel he understands when he should retire. This should be his decision. He has taken very important decisions so far for India in his career and I'm sure he will make the call when the time comes," Dhawan had said.