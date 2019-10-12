Watch: Mohammed Shami shares adorable video of daughter's dance

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian pacer Mohammed Shami shared a sweet video of his daughter's dance, saying that she has better dancing skills than him!

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami took to Instagram to share a sweet video of his daughter dancing on a Bhojpuri song.

"My doll. Has much better dances skills than her father," Shami captioned the video on Instagram.

Shami's post was much appreciated, and his fellow teammate Khaleel Ahmed trolled Shami, asking him to learn some dancing skills from his daughter. "Thoda dance toh seekhlo bebo se @mdshami.11," Khaleel hilariously said.

The Indian pacer is currently on international duty as he is the part of the XI against South Africa in the ongoing Test match in Pune.

Shami played a key role in India's comprehensive win in the first Test match as he took a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the game to trigger the visitors' batting collapse.