WATCH: Mohammad Kaif's stunning catch in Road Safety World Series brings back golden memories for fans

Fans have been left impressed with Mohammad Kaif's superb fielding effort to dismiss Tilakratne Dilshan at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Tuesday during the Road Safety World Series match

New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2020 20:45 IST
Mohammad Kaif in action
Image Source : TWITTRE GRAB

Mohammad Kaif in action

Fans have been left impressed with Mohammad Kaif's superb fielding effort to dismiss Tilakratne Dilshan at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Tuesday during the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. Fans expressed that the catch-out dismissal has brought back golden memories. 

In the eighth over of the match, Munaf Patel delivered a shortish ball around off to Dilshan as the batter miscued the pull shot. The ball came off the top edge of the bat and Kaif took a splendid running catch at deep mid-wicket to complete the dismissal. 

Watch the video here...

This is India Legends' second match in the tournament. They had defeated West Indies Legends in their opener at the Wankhede Stadium where Sachin Tendulkar, the captain, batted for the first time since his international retirement in 2013. India Legends won the match by seven wickets. 

Talking about the game, India Legendsm after opting to bowl first, reduced Sri Lanka Legends to 112/8 in the 19th over with Munaf taking four wickets.

