Watch: Mohammad Kaif draws interesting cricket analogy to urge people to stay in homes amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif drew an interesting cricket analogy to urge people to stay inside their homes amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Thursday took to social media to share an interesting analogy to tell people to stay inside their homes amid the deadly outbreak of coronavirus across the country.

Kaif drew inspiration from a 2004 match between India and England, where he skilfully ran Paul Collingwood out as he ventured out of the crease despite the ball going straight to the forward short leg fielder.

Kaif titled the video, "Andar rahein, surakshit rahein (Stay inside, stay safe)."

Watch:

His appeal to the citizens comes after Indian PM Narendra Modi announced that the entire nation would be in a 21-day lockdown as it continues fight against the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

There have been 633 active cases of COVID-19 in the country so far, with the death toll rising to 16. Worldwide, over 529,000 have contracted with the deadly virus. Italy has been the worst-affected nation with the disease.