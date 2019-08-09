Watch: Kane Williamson celebrates birthday sharing cake with Sri Lanka fans during tour match

Image Source : TWITTER Really, can Kane Williamson get any more likeable? The Kiwi captain obliged Sri Lanka fans who brought him a birthday cake, taking a bite between overs during the tour game.

The New Zealand captain celebrated his 29th birthday in a heartwarming manner with the Sri Lankan fans during a tour game at Katunayake. New Zealand are taking on Sri Lanka Board President's XI in the three-day game.

Williamson won over the fans' hearts once again, as he took turns between overs to go to the boundary line and oblige the Sri Lankan supporters, who brought him a birthday cake.

The New Zealand captain continued to approach the fans and take the bite of the cake, as the supporters sang the 'Happy Birthday' song for him.

Here's the video:

Sri Lankan 🇱🇰 Cricket fans gets Kane Williamson a cake 🎂 for his 29th birthday. He takes a bite between overs. 🏏 #Cricket https://t.co/e103a0JW7f pic.twitter.com/Texgvc7N1O — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) August 8, 2019

New Zealand will return to action in the international cricket for the first time since the heartbreaking defeat to England in the final of the cricket world cup last month. They will kickstart the series on August 14 with a two-match Test series, which will also see the beginning of their campaign in the World Test Championships.