Watch: Dwayne Bravo drops teaser of 'Number 7' song dedicated to MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has released a teaser of the song he's preparing on the occasion of CSK captain MS Dhoni's birthday on July 7. He has been working on the song for quite some time, and had also posted another teaser of the song last week.

Taking to Instagram, Bravo wrote, "Are you ready for July 7th!! @mahi7781 birthday we going to be celebrating his birthday in style with this special track from the Champion team!! @djanamusic @ultrasimmo @collegeboyjesse @arielle.alexa @dexterrthomas guys don’t forget to tag us an let us see your helicopter dance!! #7 #Helicopter."

Bravo and Dhoni have shared the dressing room at CSK for a number of years. The Trinidadian has released a few songs in the past, most famously the song "Champion" which became an anthem during the latter stages of West Indies' 2016 T20 World Cup win.

Bravo said that Dhoni has had a big impact on the careers of many players and he wants to do something for him now that the former Indian captain is reaching the twilight of his playing years. (ALSO READ: We are missing Mahi bhai, I want him to come back soon: Kuldeep)

"I want to do something for him. He is coming to the end of his career. He had a great career. He had a great impact on my personal career and also so many other cricketers," Bravo told Harsha Bhogle during 'Cricbuzz in Conversation' chat show.

"You listen to interviews from other cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik (Pandya) and even Virat (Kohli), they all praise him where their careers are concerned. He gave so many cricketers opportunities. He also won titles for the country."

