Watch: Dog intervenes play during first ODI between India and West Indies at Chepauk

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Dog intervenes play during first ODI between India and West Indies

For about a minute or two the first ODI between India and West Indies were stopped at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The reason? A dog had come running into the field and took a round of the Chepauk ground amid the large cheers before disappearing into the crowd.

It was after the 26th over of the match when the game was intervened. And without being chased out, the dog made its way out of the field as well.

Watch the video here...

Meanwhile, India lost the lost and were put to bat first and West Indies struck early in the game. Pacer Sheldon Cottrell removed both opener KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli for a single-digit score in the seventh over. While Rahul, who opened for Indian in place of an injured Shikhar Dhawan, departed for just six runs, Kohli was dismissed for four runs.

Rohit Sharma then stitched a fifty-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer before Alazrri Joseph had him caught at midwicket. Rohit departed for 36 as India stood for 80 for three in 18.1 overs. Rishabh Pant and Iyer then batted cautiously against Windies attack, stitching a 60-run partnership off 74 balls.

India had previously defeated West Indies 2-0 at home in August this year. The win was India's ninth straight bilateral series win against West Indies -- their longest winning streak against any ODI side.