Watch: David Warner's amazing response to 'Sandpaper' chants wins over Edgbaston crowd

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner, who was banned from international cricket for one year for the infamous 'Sandpaper-gate', had a brilliant response when the Edgbaston crowd taunted him for the same.

David Warner and Steve Smith received a hostile reception on their arrival to England ahead of the World Cup from the English crowd, which continued as the hosts take on Australia in the first test of the Ashes series. The duo was booed by the English fans during their batting, and the 'Sandpaper' chants continued during the second innings as well. During one such incident, when the chants were directed at David Warner, the Aussie batsman had the perfect response.

The Barmy Army sang, "He's got sandpaper in his hands!" and Warner who was standing on the boundary line, smiled and turned over his pockets to show that he wasn't carrying sandpaper. His response won over the Edgbaston crowd, who began to clap appreciatively.

Here's the video:

Warner, however, failed to step up for Australia in the second innings, as he was dismissed on 8. Steve Smith, however, is holding the ground firm as Australia finished with a 34-run lead at the end of the third day.

Earlier, Smith scored an excellent century in the first innings to take Australia to a competitive total of 284 in the first innings. Australia reduced England to 300/8, but Chris Woakes and Stuard Broad added 65 runs for the 9th wicket to give England a healthy 90-run lead in the first innings.