Watch: David Warner continues to entertain fans with his Instagram videos

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
In a series of videos, David Warner could be seen shadow batting and dancing with his kids.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 26, 2020 20:38 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAVID WARNER

In a series of videos, David Warner could be seen shadow batting and dancing with his kids.

David Warner is unstoppable when he gets going. One of the world's most destructive batters, the Australian opener can take any bowling attack to the cleaners on his day.

During the lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner has taken to popular social media platform TikTok like duck to water and his videos have earned him a massive fan following on Instagram, where he shares his TikTok videos.

Among many of his hilarious and cool videos where the fun-loving 33-year old is seen dancing, singing, shadow batting among other things, Warner's disappearing act picked up steam from the moment he uploaded it.

"Shadow batting and then you hear the wife and kids are home. see ya later guys," Warner said alongwith the post where he is first seen shadow batting to then use the bat to magically disappear hearing his wife and kids are home.

Shadow batting and then you hear the wife and kids are home😂😂 see ya later guys. #magicbat #fun #challenge @urstrulymahesh

Warner has also posted a video where he is seen dancing with his children and in another he is eating corn and injures his teeth in the process.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper would have been marshalling his troops in the Indian Premier League at this time of the year, but with all sporting activities coming to a halt, Warner has found a liking to entertain people with his latest hobby.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

