Watch: Chris Gayle smashes 32 runs in Shadab Khan's over in GT20 League Canada

The self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle was at his explosive best during the game against Edmonton Royals, as he smashed 32 runs off Shadab Khan's over to lead Vancouver Knights to six-wicket win in the GT20 League game.
Chasing 166 to win, Chris Gayle scored 94 off just 44 deliveries, which included 6 fours and 9 sixes.
In the 13th over of the game, Gayle took on Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan, hitting boundaries and sixes on all the six balls.
Here's the video:
Power hitting!— GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) August 3, 2019
6-6-4-4-6-6@henrygayle in Shadab Khan's over.
Watch here!#ERvsVK #GT2019 pic.twitter.com/kJKD8FeGCV
However, Gayle was unlucky to miss out on a century, as he was dismissed on the very next over.