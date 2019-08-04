Watch: Chris Gayle smashes 32 runs in Shadab Khan's over in GT20 League Canada

Image Source : TWITTER Chris Gayle was at his destructive best in the GT20 League, as he smacked 32 runs off a single over of Shadab Khan.

The self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle was at his explosive best during the game against Edmonton Royals, as he smashed 32 runs off Shadab Khan's over to lead Vancouver Knights to six-wicket win in the GT20 League game.

Chasing 166 to win, Chris Gayle scored 94 off just 44 deliveries, which included 6 fours and 9 sixes.

In the 13th over of the game, Gayle took on Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan, hitting boundaries and sixes on all the six balls.

Here's the video:

However, Gayle was unlucky to miss out on a century, as he was dismissed on the very next over.