Tuesday, April 07, 2020
     
  Watch: 'Chahal TV' returns! Yuzvendra Chahal comes back with 'Home Edition'

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned with 'Chahal TV' on Tuesday.

New Delhi Published on: April 07, 2020 10:58 IST
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is famous off-the-field for his interaction with fellow cricketers for 'Chahal TV', brought back the show as the sport comes to a standstill due to coronavirus outbreak.

In a video posted by Indian cricket team's official Instagram account, Chahal can be seen introducing the fans to his family members, as well as urging the people to exercise caution.

"Chahal TV Home Edition. A special message from @yuzi_chahal23. Stay home Stay safe #TeamIndia," BCCI wrote.

A special message from @yuzi_chahal23 😃 Stay home 🏠 Stay safe 🤗 #TeamIndia

The leg-spinner has always been active on his social media profiles, and more so during the lockdown period. He is often seen interacting with fellow cricketers during Instagram live sessions, as well as on Twitter.

Sporting events around the world have come to a halt due to the deadly outbreak of COVID-19. In India, while the side's ODI series against South Africa was called-off midway, the IPL also remains suspended till April 15.

 

