Watch: BCCI revisits Sachin Tendulkar's 'glorious' knock on his 47th birthday

Widely known as the 'Master Blaster', Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on April 24. He holds the records for most runs in ODIs and Tests and is credited with a revolution of sorts in India's batting history.

While Tendulkar has played many memorable knocks in a career which spanned for 24 years, one of the glorious knocks from the 'God of Cricket' came in 2008, when he struck an unbeaten century against England during a Test match in Chennai.

The knock was more special because it came right after India faced a deadly terror attack in Mumbai (the 26/11), which claimed the lives of 166 civilians. Tendulkar dedicated the knock to those who were affected from the attack.

Incidentally, Tendulkar slammed the century with a four, which was also the winning shot in the match as India chased down the 387-run target with six wickets to spare.

Sachin Tendulkar, alongwith Yuvraj Singh, added 165 runs for the fifth-wicket partnership as India reached a memorable victory in Chennai.

This was Tendulkar's 41st hundred in Test cricket. He would go on to score 10 more hundreds in the longest format of the game, becoming the first -- and so far, the only cricketer to slam 50 hundreds in Tests.

India would go on to win the series 1-0.

