Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja disappointed with Mohammad Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Legendary Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram was left surprised with Mohammad Amir's sudden announcement that he was retiring from the longest format of the game.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has expressed disappointment at Mohammad Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket at a young age.

According to Akram, Amir shouldn't have hung his boots from Test cricket so early as that is when a fast bowlers peaks. "To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it's the ultimate format," Akram tweeted on Friday.

To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it’s the ultimate format. Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 26, 2019

According to the 53-year-old, Pakistan will need Amir in the upcoming two Tests in Australia (November-December) and then in the Test series in England (slated for next year).

Former skipper Ramiz Raja also echoed Akram's sentiments and tweeted: "Amir white flagging Test Cricket at 27 is disappointing. Besides being dismissive of the greatest format that makes stars & legends his decision is clearly not in in line with the needs of Pak ckt which is desperately looking to reboot test cricket. Was time to repay & not eject. (sic.)"

Amir white flagging Test Cricket at 27 is disappointing. Besides being dismissive of the greatest format that makes stars & legends his decision is clearly not in in line with the needs of Pak ckt which is desperately looking to reboot test cricket. Was time to repay & not eject. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 26, 2019

On Friday, Amir bid adieu to Test cricket, saying he wants to focus on white-ball cricket for Pakistan.

The left-arm pacer, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2009, featured in 36 Tests, taking 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.