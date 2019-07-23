Diabetic Wasim Akram 'embarrassed and humiliated' at Manchester airport, shares ordeal on social media

Image Source : PTI IMAGE Wasim Akram embarrassed and humiliated at Manchester airport

Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Wasim Akram took to social media to report the upsetting experience he had at the Manchester airport on Tuesday.

Akram was mistreated and rudely questioned by the airport authorities. The legendary fast bowler revealed that the authorities didn't allow him to take his diabetes medication in the proper cold case. Diabetic patients have to carry the insulins in the cold cases for but airport authorities asked Akram to throw it and take them in a plastic bag.

Wasim Akram didn't hold back and took to Twitter to express his feelings on the same.

Very disheartened at Manchester airport today,I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed.I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag pic.twitter.com/UgW6z1rkkF — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 23, 2019

Akram has been diagnosed with diabetes from a very long time and played a lot of cricket with the disease. Akram took 414 Test wickets in 104 matches and is the first and the only fast bowler to breach 500 wickets barrier in ODI cricket, by picking 502 from 356 games.

In 1997, Akram was first discovered that he was suffering from type I diabetes but he managed to control it with proper diet and exercise to fulfil his dream of continuing to play cricket.

Probably the greatest left-arm fast bowler to play the game has been taking diabetic medication- insulin at least twice a day to control the disease.

Akram was the part of commentary team of the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup held in England.