Want to live at Kohli Crescent or Tendulkar Drive? Aussie town has streets named after legendary cricketers

Image Source : SBS HINDI Kohli crescent or Tendulkar drive?

Have you ever wondered having your residential address to the name of your favourite cricketer, suppose Kohli crescent or Tendulkar drive or maybe, Akram way or Dev Terrace?

Well, the streets of Rockbank suburb of Melton City in Victoria have been named after some of the cricketing legends across the globe and Property Developer Varun Sharma revealed that the initiative has resulted in an increment in the number of demands.

“As soon as we announced street names after cricketers, the inquiries doubled,” Sharma told SBS Hindi.

"Who would not like to live on Kohli crescent? You never know Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli might drive by the street when he is in Melbourne this December," Sharma quipped.

Besides the aforementioned four, the area also has Waugh Street (Former Australian Captain Steve Waugh), Sobers Drive (West Indies great Sir Garry Sobers), Kallis Way (South African Batsman Jack Kallis) and Hadlee Street (New Zealand's former cricketer Sir Richard John Hadlee) among others.

Even the City of Melton Mayor, Cr Lara Carli, has been left impressed with the initiative and the increased demands it has created.

“Street names in our City are usually submitted by developers and approved by Council if they meet Office of Geographic Names guidelines.

“It seems these cricket-themed names are already popular with cricket fans in our community and beyond.

“It’s great to see a positive response to these names, and it’s something I’m sure the developer and surrounding residents can be proud of.”

