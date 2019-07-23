Want to be consistent like Virat Kohli in the upcoming West Indies tour, says Krunal Pandya

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya will be a part of the T20I squad for the upcoming tour to the West Indies.

Krunal Pandya has been one of the star performers for India A side for some time. His performances with the A team, along with the impressive display for Mumbai Indians over the years earned him his first national call-up last year, and Pandya senior has never looked back since.

He has been selected for the upcoming 3-match T20I series against West Indies, and spoke to bcci.tv ahead of the tour. He was with the India A side, which is currently in West Indies and registered an emphatic 4-1 series win in the five-match unofficial ODI series.

“West Indies tour I am looking forward to it because there is a lot of cricket in future. Obviously, I want to perform consistently in both batting and bowling,” Krunal said.

The senior Pandya stated that he wants to be like Indian captain Virat Kohli in terms of consistency, and added that he looks up to MS Dhoni to improve his ability to read the match situation.

“I want to learn from Virat (Kohli) how to develop that hunger and be a consistent performer.

“There is no big finisher in Indian and world cricket than Mahi bhai (Dhoni). He has been doing this day in and day out. His patience and the way he reads the situation are the qualities which I would like to learn from him,” said Krunal.

Krunal Pandya has been one of the mainstays for India A and Mumbai Indians, and credited the experiences with both the sides for his development as a cricketer.

“India A tours help a lot. In the last 2-3 years, I have played in South Africa, New Zealand and England. It gives you experience and advantage when you tour these countries with the senior team,

“The biggest turning point in my career is to represent Mumbai Indians because that gave me a platform to showcase my abilities. The amount of pressure you are in when you are playing IPL is different.”