'Daring to dream big, shed comfort zones': VVS Laxman lauds Zaheer Khan's 'strength of character'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES VVS Laxman hailed his former teammate Zaheer Khan, saying that he was determined to chase his dreams and shed his comfort zones along the way.

VVS Laxman, in his ongoing series of tweets on Twitter where he pays tribute to his former teammtes, talked about former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday.

Laxman has been posting about a teammate every day since over a week, paying his tribute for their contributions to Indian cricket. Zaheer, who has been a key figure in the Indian pace attack for many years, shared the dressing room with Laxman for a major part of his career.

Laxman wrote, "Daring to dream big & determined to chase those dreams, @ImZaheer's journey from tiny Shrirampur to the dizzy heights of success illustrated the strength of his character.His career-defining county stint at Worcester reiterated his desire to reinvent himself & shed comfort zones."

Daring to dream big & determined to chase those dreams, @ImZaheer ‘s journey from tiny Shrirampur to the dizzy heights of success illustrated the strength of his character.His career-defining county stint at Worcester reiterated his desire to reinvent himself & shed comfort zones pic.twitter.com/44eCYAhYxa — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 8, 2020

Zaheer's international career took a hit post the 2003 World Cup, when injuries and poor form forced him out of the team. While he made a return to the side in 2004, the competition grew significantly with the emergence of left-arm bowlers like RP Singh and Irfan Pathan.

In 2006, Zaheer impressed with his brilliant county stint with Worcestershire, taking 78 wickets in the season. Soon, he regained his status as the premier fast bowler for the Indian team and became the mainstay of the side for many years to come. (ALSO READ: 'Coronavirus free New Zealand!', tweets Neesham as country lifts restrictions)

Zaheer also played a major role in India's claim to No.1 rankings in Tests and the 2011 World Cup victory.

In his international career which spanned 12 years, Zaheer represented India in 92 Tests and 200 ODIs. He took 311 wickets in the longest format of the game and 282 in the 50-over game.

He also played 17 T20Is for the country, taking as many wickets.

Earlier, Laxman also paid his respect to Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage