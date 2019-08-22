Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Vivian Richards reveals why he never wore helmets while batting in candid chat with Virat Kohli. Watch

When great men speak, you listen and that is exactly what Virat Kohli did when he sat in front of Sir Vivian Richards for a candid interview.

The duo, who fall among the greatest batsmen to ever play the game, sat down to talk and discussed batting and the nonchalance of the great West Indian and Kohli was every like every other cricket lover, awed by the aura of the great Vivian Richards.

In a video posted by BCCI.tv, Kohli was on the other end of the spectrum and all he did was gaze at the great man with the utmost respect and soaked in the experience.

Speaking about his aura and how he went about things with such ease, Viv answered the way only he could -- "I believed I am the man."

"I always felt I was good enough to be competing and I wanted to express myself in the best way possible. I see that little similarity where that passion...where at times that passion that makes people look at us and be like 'Why are they so angry?'"

"I believed that I am the man. It might sound arrogant but I always felt that I was involved in a game that I knew and I backed myself every time. You even back yourself to get hurt and take the knocks," Richards said.





The 67-year-old, known for his fearless batting and attitude, also revealed why he never wore helmets while batting.

"The helmet I tried but it felt a little uncomfortable and I felt the Maroon Cap that was given to me, i felt so proud. My mind said I was good enough to be here. If I get hurt, it's god's will...I will survive," Richards explained.

The Indian captain also concurred and said that it's always better to get hit early than thinking about it.

"I actually feel it is better to get hit early on and know the feeling than always feeling that you might get hit. So I prefer getting hit early on and really hard...so, it motivates me further to not allow that to happen again and just that pain to go through our body and be like 'Enough! It's not happening again.'," Kohli said.

To which, Viv had a philosophy to throw.

"If you are a batter, you are going to get hit. It's a part of the game and it depends on how you come back from those knocks," said the West Indian.

Kohli and Vivian Richards are both known by the title of the 'King' and when they shared the stage, it was all 'royalty' and as India get set to take on the West Indies in the opening game of the World Test Championship, the fans will hope that Kohli's exuberance off the field translates on it and he gets India to a flying start in the two-match Test series.