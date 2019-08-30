Friday, August 30, 2019
     
  Vivian Richards falls ill during India vs West Indies pre-game show, taken to hospital for check-up

Vivian Richards falls ill during India vs West Indies pre-game show, taken to hospital for check-up

Vivian Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers, details of his medical condition is still awaited.

Kingston Updated on: August 30, 2019 21:19 IST
Vivian Richards falls ill during India vs West Indies pre-game show, carried off field

Sir Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis on the eve of the second World Championship Test between India and West Indies on Friday.

The 67-year-old Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis for the official broadcasters Sony, was doing a show, when he complained of uneasiness.

While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers as posted on twitter. The details of his medical condition is still awaited. 

It has been learnt that Richards suffered from dehydration due to excessive humid conditions. He was taken to the hospital for a precautionary check-up. He is currently getting medical attention in the West Indies dressing room.

