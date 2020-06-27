Saturday, June 27, 2020
     
WATCH: Virender Sehwag shares video of swarm of locusts 'right above the house'

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2020 21:49 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM GRAB

Swarm of locust over Virender Sehwag's residence.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday shared a video of a swarm of locust over his house. 

A swarm of locust was seen covering the blue sky in part of Gurugram on Saturday afternoon and had even reached Sehwag's residence. 

"Locusts attack , right above the house #hamla," Sehwag captioned the video on Instagram.

Locusts attack , right above the house #hamla

According to officials, a locust swarm of three-kilometre length had reached Gurugram and flew in the NCR region. The administration used sirens and horns to drive away the locusts. 

“Besides, we have been spraying chemicals through vehicle-mounted pump sets in rural areas,” said Amit Khatri, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC). “They are flying across the city [Gurugram] West to East due to the steady wind. They will most likely enter Delhi."

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai put Delhi's south and west districts’ administrations on high alert. 

"After the emergency meeting, an advisory will be issued on steps to be taken to deal with the situation," Rai told PTI.

