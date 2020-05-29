Virender Sehwag sends home-cooked food for migrant workers, shares pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRENDERSEHWAG Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, along with his family, is sending home-cooked food for migrant workers.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is earning praises on social media after he posted a series of pictures, where he and his family can be seen preparing and sending meals for migrant workers.

In the pictures, Sehwag can be seen packing home-cooked food for the migrant workers.

"The satisfaction of cooking and packing food from the comfort of your own homes and getting it distributed to the most needy migrant labourers in these times in a satisfaction few things can match," Sehwag wrote on his Twitter profile.

The satisfaction of cooking and packing food from the comfort of your own homes and courtsey the wonderful people at @udayfoundation distributing it to migrant labourers is the beauty of #GharSeSewa .If you would like to offer food seva for 100 people please DM to @SehwagFoundatn pic.twitter.com/Aar4INi64J — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 28, 2020

"If you like to contribute by making good for 100 people from your own home please DM on Twitter to @sehwagfoundatn."

Harbjahan Singh took note of Sehwag's good deed and lauded the former opener by writing in the comment section: "Well done Lala."

Young Kings XI Punjab cricketer Mayank Dagar also appreciated Sehwag's efforts and wrote: "Amazing gesture and contribution sir."

Former and current cricketers have joined hands in India's fight against the pandemic. From donating money in PM Care's fund to auctioning jerseys, cricketers have been doing their bit for the community in these unprecedented times.

