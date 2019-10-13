Virender Sehwag leads cricket fraternity to congratulate Team India after massive win over South Africa

Sunday, October 13, 2019
     
Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate Team India for the dominating win over visitors.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2019 17:47 IST
Team India registered their biggest Test victory over South Africa on Sunday by an innings and 137 runs in Pune.

Riding on skipper Virat Kohli's double ton and Mayank Agarwal century India posted a mammoth total of 601/5 before declaring the innings on Day 2.

In reply, collective effort from Indian bowlers put the Proteas on the mat in the next two days. In the first innings, Ashwin's four-for and comeback man Umesh Yadav picked three wickets to restrict South Africa on just 275. With a lead of 326 runs, skipper Kohli imposed the follow-on against Proteas.

On Day 4, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh shared three-three wickets each to dismantle South Africa with a day to spare. 

With a win, Team India is now leading the World Test Championships chart with 200 points in four matches.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate Team India for the dominating win over visitors.

" Congratulations Team India on a world record 11th consecutive Test series win. Great all round performance and 200 points now in the World Test Championship, great beginning. #INDvSA" tweeted Sehwag.

Batting legend VVS Laxman also heaped praises for Virat Kohli and Co. after clinching the series.

" Congratulations Team India on one more comprehensive win. Total team effort. Bowlers were brilliant throughout the match. Catching was good and  @Wriddhipops was sensational. Keep it up.  #INDvSA," wrote Laxman.

