Some things never change! Virender Sehwag begins innings with four in Road Safety World Series

During his playing days, Virender Sehwag made his name as one of the most attacking batsmen in modern-day cricket. Sehwag holds the record for slamming a boundary in the first ball of an ODI innings for the most number of times (20), and it didn't change when he made a return to cricket in the Road Safety World Series on Saturday.

Sehwag slammed a boundary on the first ball he faced in the 151-run chase off Pedro Collins. He hit a cover-drive, bending on one knee as he stayed true to his reputation.

Watch:

And there we go again.



Sehwag starts the innings with 4.



Classic Viru paaji.



Being an opener, he faced the first ball of innings for 124 times while on every 6th occasion, he had hit the first ball for a boundary.



This is the 21st time where he hit 4.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Cp0miU5INw — Marula Siddesh (@ThisIsSiddesh) March 7, 2020

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar opened the batting for India Legends, making the fans reminisce the old days when the duo was a regular feature in the opening order for the senior team.

The duo made a strong start to the innings, scoring 59 runs in the first powerplay.

Earlier, West Indies Legends scored 150/8 in 20 overs, as Shivnarine Chanderpaul top-scored for the side with 60 runs. Skipper Brian Lara scored 17.

Among bowlers, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha and Munaf Patel took two wickets each, while Irfan Pathan took one wicket.