Virender Sehwag feels MS Dhoni doesn't fit anymore in India's playing XI

Former India player Virender Sehwag feels that Mahendra Singh Dhoni doesn't fit in India's playing XI anymore after the rise of KL Rahul as a wicketkeeper-batsman and Rishabh Pant as the back up. Sehwag feels that Rahul has performed really well lately and India should stick to him in limited-overs cricket for the foreseeable future.

"Where will he fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, especially the latter performing exceptionally well of late, I think there is no reason why we should not stick with them," Sehwag was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The 41-year-old also said that Hardik Pandya's return to the side will add balance to the side ahead of the World T20 in Australia later this year.

"The return of Hardik Pandya will make a huge difference to the Indian team. The whole combination will change with an all-rounder of the calibre of Hardik," Sehwag said.

India will be one of the favourites going into the tournament in October-November Down Under but according to Viru, it is an unpredictable format and anything can happen.

"In T20s, one cannot predict favourites. Such is the unpredictable nature of the format, any single player can change the complexion of the game on a given day," he said.

The World T20 will be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15.