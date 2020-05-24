Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli would have been best of my friends: Shoaib Akhtar on similarities in nature with Indian captain

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar once again heaped praises on Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Akhtar believes he and Kohli would have been the best of friends off the field. Akhtar has always talked highly of Kohli regarding his batting and captaincy abilities.

Despite being a lot junior, the Rawalpindi Express said he respects Kohli and because of the similarities in their "Punjabi" nature, they would've been best of friends.

"Virat Kohli would have been best of my friends, because both of us are Punjabis and we have similar kind of nature, even though he is a lot junior to me, I really respect him," Akhtar said on Espncricinfo video-podcast with India cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

Akhtar further said, they would also be the best of the best enemies on the field.

"We would have been best off the friends but on the field, we would have been the best of the best enemies," Akhtar added. (Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he would dismiss Virat Kohli)

Recently, Akhtar also talked about the comparison between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. He feels it is not right to compare Tendulkar and Kohli because the 'Master Blaster' set numerous records while batting in the 'toughest era of cricket'. (READ HERE)

"Tendulkar batted in the toughest era of cricket. If he had to get the chance now, he may hit more than 1.30 lakh runs. So it's not good to make a comparison between Sachin and Kohli," Akhtar said during a live video session on Helo app.

