'Your passion for the game has inspired many': Virat Kohli wishes Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday

Indian captain Virat Kohli wished Sachin Tendulkar as the 'Master Blaster' turned 47 on Friday. Virat took to his official Instagram profile to wish the Indian batting legend on his birthday.

Posting a picture with Sachin Tendulkar ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Virat wrote, "Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. @sachintendulkar."

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar played together during the former's initial stages of his career. The duo also lifted the World Cup together in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Indian captain considers Sachin Tendulkar as his idol, and has brushed off the comparisons with him on a number of occasions -- saying that he could never compare with the skills Tendulkar had.

After the 2011 World Cup victory, the members of the Indian team (including Virat) carried Tendulkar on their shoulders and walked the entirety of Wankhede Stadium. Following the celebration, Virat Kohli famously said, "Sachin Tendulkar has carried Indian cricket on his shoulders for 21 years. So it was fitting that we carried him on our shoulders after this win."

The Indian captain was also the part of Tendulkar's farewell Test in 2013 against West Indies. Following his retirement, Virat followed Tendulkar at the number four spot in the batting order in Test cricket.

