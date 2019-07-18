Virat Kohli will have 'absolutely no say' on selection of new head coach: Reports

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli is unlikely to be included in the selection process for the new head coach.

The selection process for India’s new coaching staff will begin after the side’s tour to the West Indies.

The Kapil Dev-led three-member CAC will lead the selection process, and the vacancies for the positions were posted by the BCCI earlier this week.

According to a report from Indian Express, Indian captain Virat Kohli will have no say in the process.

“Last time, the captain (Kohli) had expressed his difficulty, or the team’s difficulty, with former coach Anil Kumble. In the new selection process, he will have absolutely no say with regards to who becomes the coach. This time, we have Kapil Dev in the coach selection committee, and he will not listen to him (Kohli),” a BCCI official told the newspaper.

In another change to the procedure, the selection committee (CAC) will also pick the support staff for the coach. However, this can change if the head coach is selected before the support staff, in which case the coach may join the process as well.

However, he will not have the outright authority for the same.

“Support staff will be picked by the selection committee. Normally, we allow the head coach to do that (pick the support staff) for team building. This time, if the head coach is selected (before the selection of the support staff), he might join the process,” the official said.