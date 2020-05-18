'With Anushka, I'll definitely do my own biopic': Virat Kohli believes he can portray his role 'quite well'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI Indian captain Virat Kohli has said that he can act his role 'quite well' if a biopic is made on his life, adding that he would want Anushka Sharma to be a part of it.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has said that he would want to act in his own biopic if Anushka Sharma stars in it. Virat was in a conversation with India's football team captain Sunil Chhetri during an Instagram live session. The duo talked on a range of topics, including biopics.

Kohli revealed that he will 'definitely' do his own biopic if Anushka acts with him, adding that he believes he can portray himself on the screen 'quite well'.

"With Anushka, I will definitely do the biopic myself. But let me clear up this misunderstanding that I can act. I can play football also, will you let me play in ISL?" Kohli funnily said.

"I can, however, act in my own biopic because I can essay my own role quite well. I hope. If anyone else plays the role better than me then bilkul hi nitthala aadmi hu main! (I’d be quite useless!)"

"That’s what am trying to say. People have this misunderstanding that I can act. But when you have done so many commercials, in that you just need to go from point A to point B and anyone can learn to do that. Acting is an art. I am not an artiste. I am a professional cricketer.”

Kohli also credited Anushka for making him the person he is now.

"I wasn't this person always. I truly believe that everyone has a giving and compassionate side to them but there is always an individual that comes in your life who brings it out," said Kohli.

"For me, meeting Anushka was that moment when I started to realise that this is not all about me. Life is to look at another person and live like that.

"Then you become confident of who you are and you become confident of giving or being compassionate. She made me realize that the position that I am in, it is so important for me to try and change things around me for the better... If someone comes to me with a problem and if I am in a position to do it, I will always do it," he added.

The Indian captain further revealed that he liked to live in his comfort-zone before meeting her. However, Anushka made him realise the importance of companionship.

"Before I met her, I was very self-centred, very focused on things I wanted to do and maintain my comfort zone. The comfort zone was a big thing. When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person and you have to open up. The constant conversations that we always had were that it is not always about thinking for yourself, it is about companionship. That is something that she taught me when she came into my life," he said.

