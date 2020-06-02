Virat Kohli will be Naseem Shah’s bunny, predicts former Pakistan cricketer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal has predicted that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will soon be young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's bunny. Iqbal's tweet came after Naseem, in a recent interview, said that he is looking forward to facing Kohli and play against India.

Iqbal tweeted, “With due respect to Virat as a great batsman I am sure our upcoming superstar fast bowler @iNaseemShah with genuine pace and swing virat will be his bunny anytime.”

Iqbal further added: “Looking forward to the future battle,” with the hashtag Respect for both.

Naseem on Sunday admitted that he does not fear Virat Kohli but has immense respect for the Indian skipper and that he is looking forward to bowling to 'the best'.

Speaking to PakPassion.net, Naseem admitted that he looking forward to face Kohli and play against India.

"India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches. They are special matches as they happen so rarely and yes, I am looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises. I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won’t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don’t fear him. It’s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that’s where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes," he said.

Naseem is yet to play against India. He has so far played only four Tests in his career, taking 13 wickets at 26.8.

