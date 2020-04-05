Sunday, April 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Team India Ignited: Virat Kohli urges citizens to show solidarity with 'health warriors' at 9 PM for 9 minutes

Team India Ignited: Virat Kohli urges citizens to show solidarity with 'health warriors' at 9 PM for 9 minutes

Virat Kohli has asked people of India to light diyas and lamps tonight (April 5) at 9 pm for 9 minutes on the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2020 11:52 IST
Team India Ignited: Virat Kohli urges citizens to show solidarity with 'health warriors' at 9 PM for
Image Source : AP IMAGE

Team India Ignited: Virat Kohli urges citizens to show solidarity with 'health warriors' at 9 PM for 9 minutes

Team India captain Virat Kohli urged people to show their "spirit of India" to express solidarity with "health warriors" in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Kohli has asked people of India to light diyas and lamps tonight (April 5) at 9 pm for 9 minutes on the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "The power of the stadium is in its fans. The spirit of India is in its people. Tonight 9pm for 9min Let's show the world, we stand as ONE. Let's show our Health Warriors, We stand behind them. Team India - IGNITED. @narendramodi @PMOIndia." 

Fight Against Coronavirus

Earlier, in a video message, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on April 5 and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19.

This is in follow up to the 'Taali, thali' event held on March 22, the day when 'Janata curfew' was observed throughout the country.

Meanwhile Kohli alongside his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma pledged their support towards the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) to aid the fight against coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian skipper wrote, "Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens."

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X