Virat Kohli to take part in ODI, T20I and Test series against West Indies: Reports

According to media reports, Virat Kohli is set to travel to West Indies for a full-fledged tour, which includes 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches. The series is scheduled to begin from August 3.

It was earlier reported that the Indian skipper may opt-out of the limited-overs games. However, the reports suggest that Kohli is keen to begin the transition phase after World Cup heartbreak.

India, who were one of the favourites to lift the title, faced an 18-run defeat in the semifinal of the tournament to New Zealand. Furthermore, the problems with an unstable no.4 came to fore during the World Cup, as a top-order failure resulted in India's ousting from the World Cup.

Kohli has reportedly told the selectors that he will travel with the side to West Indies for a full tour.

The Indian skipper has been a regular feature for the side ever since India's tour to Australia in January. Kohli was last rested for the final two ODIs in the home series against Australia ahead of the IPL.

It was also reported that Jasprit Bumrah will be rested for the West Indies tour. However, there has been no update on his availability.

The squad for the will be announced on July 19.