113 versus Kings XI Punjab at Chinnaswamy was my most fun innings: Virat Kohli to Kevin Pietersen

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday was posed a very unusual question during his Instagram live chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. He was asked to mention the innings he has enjoyed the most in his illustrious career, not the best, but the one in which he felt entertained. And after a good thought, Kohli recalled his 113 against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2016 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli had notched up the numbers in just 50 deliveries in the rain-curtailed match to help RCB defeat the visitors by 82 run.

"Against Kings XI in the IPL, I think it was a 13 or 15 over game and I got 113. That was one of the days I felt like I was connecting everything, Ive never felt that way ever," Kohli said.

Kohli also talked about the IPL franchise and their failure to bag a single trophy in 12 seasons. RCB is among the two teams yet to win the title despite having members like Kohli, AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn.

"When you have the biggest players who have played for rob there is going to be a lot of attention on the team. We are always going to be more in focus.

"We have reached 3 finals but haven’t won a single one. Have reached 3 semis but those things are irrelevant till the time we don’t win the title. We have talked about it as well. We actually deserve to win a IPL title to be honest.

"Ive realised that to go after something so badly, it keeps running away from you. Its just that added pressure of thinking that this is the season, this will be year, that has blown us apart," Kohli told Pietersen.