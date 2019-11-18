Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli the toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar revealed the toughest batsman to bowl to in the modern-day cricket. In a Q&A session on Twitter, Akhtar was asked by a fan who is the most difficult batsman to get out in the modern era. Akhar took a very familiar and predictable name in Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The 44-year-old has been a huge admirer of the Indian skipper from quite a few time as he has openly praised the efforts of Virat Kohli at several occasions on his youtube channel.

Kohli has been enjoying a golden period of the Indian team in Test cricket under his captaincy as recently India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to claim their sixth consecutive win in red-ball cricket.

Kohli is the only batsman in world cricket to have a 50+ average in all three formats (Test, ODI, T20I) of the game. He has been considered as the greatest batsman of the modern era and is often compared to his idol and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, Kohli also revealed that Shoaib Akhtar as the toughest bowler to face from the 90's era. Akhtar is considered as one of the fastest bowlers to play the game as he holds the record of fastest delivery in cricket. Akhtar clocked the speed of 161.3 km/hr against England in a World Cup Group A match at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa, February 22, 2003.

Earlier, the innings victory against Bangladesh was India's tenth under the captaincy of Kohli -- the most under any Indian captain surpassing the previous record of nine achieved by Dhoni. Mohammad Azharuddin stands third on the list with eight such wins, followed by Sourav Ganguly with seven.