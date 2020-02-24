Image Source : @INDIANCRICKETTEAM/INSTA Virat Kohli takes time out to sign autographs for kids after Wellington defeat

New Zealand outclassed India in the first Test to beat the visitors by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead in two-match Test series on Monday. After the heavy defeat, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won hearts with a lovely gesture as he signed autographs for kids, who were waiting for him.

BCCI posted a photo on Instagram and wrote: "A loss for us today but the Indian captain took time out to sign autographs for the waiting kids. #NZvIND."

The Test match was a nightmare for Kohli as he had poor outings in both the innings with scores of 2 and 19. In the first innings, Kohli was set up in a very usual way as lanky kiwi pacer Kylie Jamieson bowled him outside off, which is termed a weak spot for Indian skipper as he edged the ball to Ross Taylor in slip.

Earlier on Day 4, the Indian batters were completely blown away By Trent Boult and Tim Southee, just like they were in their first innings. Resuming the day at 144/4 and trailing by 39 runs, the visitors lost their last six wickets for mere 47 runs in 17 overs.

Overnight batsmen Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Hanuma Vihari (15) were sent back to the dressing room very early in the morning. After that, there was no looking back as the lower-order of the Indian team -- comprising of Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami-- couldn't take inspiration from that of the Kiwis and the visitors were eventually all out in 81 overs.

The two teams will now face each other in the second Test beginning Saturday in Christchurch.